Emergency Preparedness Week in Barrie

City of Barrie recognizes Emergency Preparedness Week May 3 to 9

(Barrie, ON) The City of Barrie is once again joining communities across Canada in recognizing Emergency Preparedness Week May 3 to 9. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest reminder that emergencies can happen anywhere at any time. From the pandemic, to blackouts to extreme weather events like tornadoes and floods, it’s important for all residents to know the risks, make a plan and get an emergency kit.

“COVID-19 is not something many of us ever thought we would be dealing with, yet here we are,” said Fire Chief Cory Mainprize. “This pandemic is a reminder that we’re all susceptible to emergencies and it highlights the importance of being prepared. During this time of physical isolation, I hope our residents have a chance to pause and reflect on their level of emergency preparedness.”

Take time this week to make sure you and your family are prepared:

Know the risks

· Different hazards require a different approach for being prepared. Visit barrie.ca/EmergencyManagement to learn more about potential hazards in Barrie so you know what to do to prepare.

· During an emergency situation, listen for instructions from radio, television, online or mobile broadcasts. You can also subscribe to receive emergency alerts via SMS and email via ontario.ca/beprepared.

Make a plan

· Every household needs an emergency plan. This includes where to go, how to go, where to stay and who to contact.

· Ensure your plan includes the special needs of family members, such as where to get medical devices or medications in an emergency. Don’t forget about your pet.

Get a kit

· Kits should include bottled water, non-perishable food, crank radio or radio and batteries, flashlights and batteries, footwear and clothing, toiletries, medication, cash and important papers.

· Keep these emergency supplies in a ‘grab & go bag’, such as a suitcase on wheels or backpack, so you can quickly grab your kit in case of an evacuation. Don’t forget to cater for the special needs of family members and your pets.

Emergency Preparedness Week is a federal-provincial-municipal initiative to promote emergency preparedness across Canada. Learn more and prepare today at barrie.ca/EmergencyManagement.

