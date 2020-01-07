Fuel theft in Orillia

On Thursday January 02, 2020 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a theft of fuel at a West Street North business in the City of Orillia.

Between the dates of December 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm and January 02, 2020 at 7:00 am someone attended the fuel station and stole approximately 5,000 dollars worth of fuel. The fuel was stolen from Mayo's Service Centre located at 436 West Street North.

Police are asking that if anyone seen a commercial vehicle in the parking lot between the above mentioned hours to call police. The business was closed during these hours and there should not have been anyone there especially large commercial vehicles.

If you were a witness to this incident please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).