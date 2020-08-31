GBGH surpasses fundraising goal with virtual Gala

Virtual Gala raises more than $308,000 for GBGH

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation held its first virtual event - the Power of Giving Virtual Gala - presented by Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage. The record-breaking event raised more than $308,000 for the hospital, and donations are still coming in. Streamed live on YouTube, the event featured headline entertainment from Chantal Kreviazuk, heart-warming patient stories and was hosted by dynamic, philanthro-tainer, Layne – The Auctionista.

The event was a combination of the GBGH Foundation’s annual Georgian Bay Pops and Gala events, and had a goal to raise $250,000 for Georgian Bay General Hospital. Funds for the most critical needs at GBGH were raised thanks to a generous $50,000 match gift from Alan & Alison Fryer, coupled with donations from 120 individuals, vibrant online auction and strong community sponsorship.

“It is incredible to see our community come together in such a unique way for our hospital,” says Gail Hunt, president and CEO, GBGH. “Because of this generous support, we will be able to provide our healthcare teams with the equipment and technology they desperately need.”

Despite the different format, more than 400 guests registered for the event, and the live stream YouTube video (link below) has more than 900 views. Many guests gathered with close friends and family in their homes, ordering meals from local restaurants & caterers who supported the event by donating dinner packages for the auction, or designing special menus from which guests could order.

“For the Foundation, a virtual event was uncharted territory and we did not know what to expect,” shares Nicole Kraftscik, executive director, GBGH Foundation. “But, our community rallied together in such a big way to support our hospital. We know that life-saving stories will continue to be made possible thanks to this wonderful generosity.”