Georgian College to have virtual convocation

Georgian hosting first-ever virtual convocation for graduates

Fall convocation, celebrating the accomplishments of its graduates, has been a Georgian tradition since 1968.

The college is hosting its first-ever virtual convocation ceremonies this month to recognize almost 2,000 graduates who will join Georgian’s family of more than 85,000 alumni. Due to the pandemic, an in-person celebration is not possible.

“Now, more than ever, we need Georgian graduates. They will be the leaders who define and influence a better future for us all ,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO. “We’re proud of their accomplishments and resilience. They’ve proven earning a credential during a global pandemic is possible, even while facing incredible uncertainty. Georgian graduates will be an integral part of our recovery and developing solutions for whatever challenges we face next.”

A virtual convocation ceremony for the Automotive Business School of Canada took place on Oct. 8. Two additional ceremonies will take place on Oct. 20 at GeorgianCollegeConvocation.ca . The first ceremony will feature graduates from various programs in Health, Wellness and Sciences, and Technology and Visual Arts. The second ceremony is for graduates from programs in areas including Business and Management, Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation, Human Services and Community Safety, and Liberal Arts.