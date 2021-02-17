Golf carts stolen in Springwater
On February 16, 2021 members of the Huronia West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a business located on Golf Course Road in the Township of Springwater in response to a theft.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., February 16, 2021 two unknown males attended the property and stole several golf carts. The suspects were operating a large dark colored sports utility vehicle (SUV), and pulling a black double axel enclosed trailer.
The investigation into this theft is ongoing. If you have information about this please contact the Huronia West OPP Detachment at 705-429-3575 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.
