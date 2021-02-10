iHeartRadio
-6°C

Static Links 104.1 The Dock

Instagram

Have You Been Cooking Mashed Potatoes Wrong?

michal-balog-V5WDW9gvyCo-unsplash (1)

I never really gave too much thought about making mashed potatoes.  Boil them, add milk and butter, sometimes cheese and that's about it! But this lady takes it to a whole other level!

https://www.tiktok.com/@jeauxp/video/6912072495759674629?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2F&referer_video_id=6912072495759674629&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891695288077387270

 

 

So tell me...do YOU have a secret to cooking delicious mashed potatoes?

COVID-19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
355 Cranston Crescent Midland ON L4R 4L3  -   1-705-720-1991  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca