Homicide in Ramara. 30 year old suspect arrested

ORILLIA OPP INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN RAMARA

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, at approximately 11:32 p.m., members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Rama First Nation Police Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to an emergency on Monck Road in the Township of Ramara, just north of Orillia, Ontario.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside a residence. One of the victims, an adult female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, an adult male, was injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, a homicide investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). A post mortem examination will occur later this week to determine the deceased's cause of death.

A 30-year-old male resident of the same household was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody, charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder. The identity of the accused is being withheld at the present time to protect the identity of the victims'. The accused has been remanded into custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Barrie on Tuesday February 16, 2021.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as the investigation unfolds.