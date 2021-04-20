Hwy. 93 Roundabout begins construction next week

County Road 93 Roundabout and Multi-Use Trail Phase 3

The County of Simcoe has awarded the contract to Georgian Paving Ltd. for the construction of the County Road 93 (CR 93) Roundabout and Multi-Use Trail Phase 3.

The work includes the construction of a two lane roundabout at the intersection of CR 93 and Vindin St/Golf Link Road as well as asphalt trail within the CR 93 right-of-way from Lanigan Drive to approximately 300 metres north of Vindin Street.

Georgian Construction plans to mobilize on April 26, 2021. The reconstruction work will continue through to November 15, 2021 , and from May 1 to October 31, 2022 .

Lane Restrictions

During road reconstruction operations, traffic speed will be reduced to 40 km/h through the work zone during construction.

Bypass lanes will be utilized where the roundabout construction is taking place. A minimum of two paved lanes (one each way) will remain open at all times on CR 93.

During various phases of the project, it will be necessary to close portions of Golf Link Road and Vindin Street. Detour routes will be set up and advanced warning signs will be installed on CR 93 to warn motorists of the traffic disruptions.

Designated detour route maps have been included with this newsletter and additional correspondence will be distributed to advise of the exact dates for road closures as the project progresses.

Pre-Condition Survey and Well Sampling

Peto MacCallum Ltd. has been retained by the County to carry out pre-condition assessments and well condition survey, sampling and monitoring of homes in close proximity to the construction activities. Please be advised that the pre-condition survey work and well inspection work is scheduled start on

April 19, 2021.

How will I get to My Business?

The Contractor will maintain access to your business. On several occasions, however, direct access to CR 93 may be interrupted.

The contractor will give prior notice of any access restrictions to the businesses.

If you have any special needs for wheelchair access please advise the R.J. Burnside & Associates Limited Contract Administrator (Kevin Empringham).

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Safety

Construction involves the use of heavy equipment and the unavoidable creation of obstacles.

We ask that you caution your children to stay clear of the working area.

We ask that you take extra caution during the construction period to ensure everyone’s safety.

Who Do I Call If I Have a Problem?

R.J. Burnside & Associates Limited is the project Contract Administrator and Georgian Paving is the project construction Contractor. If you have any questions regarding the construction please call: