Kickstart your Heart campaign at GBGH. To fund 'crash carts'

Conrad & Donna Huber match Kickstart Your Heart donations* to GBGH Foundation

Local businesses dig in to help GBGH raise funds this Valentine’s Day for defibrillators & crash carts

February 1, 2021 – For the first two weeks of February, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is raising funds for defibrillators and crash carts, inspired by a $20,000 match gift from Conrad and Donna Huber. The ‘Kickstart Your Heart’ campaign has a goal to raise a total of $50,000 to purchase two crash carts equipped with defibrillators for GBGH.

Crash carts allow the care teams to deliver critical medication and transport life-saving equipment to the site of a medical emergency quickly and efficiently within the hospital. After many years of use and replacements, the crash carts across the organization are no longer standardized, which is important when care team members from across the organization could be called to an emergency. By having the same carts throughout the hospital, it ensures all team members are trained on the same equipment which improves quality and safety. The defibrillators, which accompany the carts, are also at the end of life and must be replaced.

The goal of Kickstart Your Heart is to purchase two new carts with defibrillators, but 11 new carts and defibrillators are needed, at a cost of $25,000 each.

“Searching for an IV, suction catheter, defibrillator pads, airway equipment, or even gauze, really makes an already stressful environment even more stressful,” says Tyler Pilon, manager, ICU and Surgical Services, GBGH. “These precious minutes truly make a difference. Through the years, I have seen many life-saving stories and knowing that you can trust the equipment to function the way it was intended, and have everything readily available, truly makes the job easier.”

The campaign was inspired by a generous match gift of $20,000 from Port Severn couple, Conrad and Donna Huber. They share a great love story, so a campaign to celebrate love, hearts and community was the ideal way to encourage others to join them in supporting GBGH.

“We enjoy being together and doing things together,” share the Hubers. “We have been so fortunate in life and it makes us both happy to be able to give back to our community. It is our gift to each other.”

Nine local businesses are also digging in to help raise funds for the campaign. Arbour’s Flower Shoppe, Splash Floral & Events, Pier 21 Restaurant, World Famous Dock Lunch, Phil’s Casual Dining, Phil’s Pub & Eatery, Georgian Bakery, Saturday Afternoons and Café Kittyhawk have committed a portion of Valentine’s Day sales, or a portion of sales from a particular Valentine’s item, to support GBGH.

“This campaign is all about keeping hearts beating - in the hospital, with the purchase of critically important defibrillators, but also throughout the community,” shares Christine Baguley, philanthropy officer, GBGH Foundation. “We are proud to recognize and elevate the businesses who continue to give back in the midst of their toughest times, and are excited to see the community come together to support them with love for Valentine’s Day.”

Those interested can get involved by joining the conversation on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, supporting our local business partners, sharing posts on social media, making a donation at www.trellis.org/gbgh-kickstart-your-heart, or call 705-526-GIVE (4483).

*Donations will be matched up to a total of $20,000.

Charity Registration #: 11896 5789 RR0001