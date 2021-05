If you're eligible for your vaccination but haven't been able to get it yet.... Simcoe Muskoka now has a stand by list you can sign up for... to direct you to cancelled appointments that need to be filled.

You need to sign up each day. It's available at 7am and fills up quickly.

https://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/COVID-19/Vaccine-and-Immunization#6a8948f6-2b75-4810-8114-e1f0cb3cef0f