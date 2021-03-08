iHeartRadio
Long Term Care Homes looking for Tech Donations

Previously, Long Term Care Homes organized a lot of group entertainment for residents like group shows, singing and volunteer groups coming in.  Obviously, this has changed, and much of the provided day to day activities are in-room activities.  Many families have purchased smart tvs for residents to participate in virtual programming like streamed church services but of course not all families are able to do that.  Sunset, Trillium, Georgian and Simcoe Manors are all looking for tech donations.  Smart TVs would be LOVELY but they'd also be very happy with radios, DVD players and other kinds of tv.  

If you have some tech to donate please contact Supervisor Jenn Baulke at 705.445.4499

Thank you!

 

 

