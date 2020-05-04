Meg's Virtual 5K run for local businesses

Tomorrow, I’m running a Virtual 5K during the show in hopes of encouraging you to buy E-GiftCertificates at a local business.

35 laps around the station while doing the Morning Show starting at 9am. You’ll be able to see it live on Facebook. Mmmm sweaty….

When you buy a E-Gift Card, write in the Facebook Live Video comments which business you supported and challenge 3 more people to do so.

I’m very concerned about local businesses right now. One of the best ways we can help is to buy E-Gift Cards. That gets money into the pockets of the business owners right now, maybe helping them pay rent while their doors are closed.

I don’t care WHERE you buy an E-Gift Certificate to, I’m just trying to encourage you to do so. A business you love, a place you normally spend money anyway, a place you can use this gift certificate when they open. If you have a place you love and want to support, go to their website and see if there’s a way to purchase a gift card from them. If they don’t, I’ve compiled a list of websites offering E Gift Card purchases in Barrie, Midland and Orillia.

https://downtownbarrie.ca/product/gift-card/

https://www.shopmidland.com/giftcertificates/

https://orilliatomorrow.com/

If during this hour, we can all spend some money at places we’d normally be spending money anyway, maybe we can help our local businesses and our communities. Perhaps you can purchase an E-Gift Card and gift it to someone else or a front line worker.

When you buy a E-Gift Certificate, write in the Facebook Live Video comments which business you bought an E-Gift Certificate from and challenge 3 more people to do so. We’ll mention you and your kick @ss, awesome, local business-supporting purchase on air. ~Meg