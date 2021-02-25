Midland budget passed. A 'blended' increase of 2.5%

Midland Town Council approves Budget for 2021 February 24, 2021 – After three full days of budget deliberations beginning February 22, 2021, Council approved the Town’s 2021 Operating and Capital Budgets today, on the final day of deliberations. Highlights in the 2021 Capital Budget include addressing current and future infrastructure needs; while replacing playgrounds in some local parks, aged-out capital assets; and building upon the services offered to residents.

With County and Education rates being factored in, residents will see an increase to their municipal property taxes in 2021 at a blended rate increase of 2.5%. This equates to an approximate increase of $36 per $100,000 of property assessment. The blended tax rate includes the portion allocated to the Town’s Agencies, Boards and Commissions. The final Tax Rate By-law will be approved by Council in May.

Council has also approved increases to the water and wastewater user rates of 5% and 4%, respectively.

This approval continues Council’s dedicated effort to build infrastructure reserves to replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure in the future. For a typical user, the impact will result in a $0.35/week increase on both water bills and wastewater bills. “Each year Council and staff work to approve a budget that will continue to enhance our community’s way of life and build upon the services we offer, while also trying to minimize the tax levy impact on our residents,” said Mayor Stewart Strathearn. “We faced a new challenge this year in the COVID-19 pandemic, something that has impacted us all. With that in mind Council tasked staff with developing a budget with a 2.5% tax increase or less, and I’m pleased to say we have achieved this goal while preserving our services and the additional community support contained within.” “The 2021 Budget not only delivers value for the taxpayers, it also continues the course correction efforts of this Council to build our community through growth and improvement of our services and those provided by our Agencies, Boards and Commissions.”

“2020 has been a challenge for everyone, with COVID-19 forcing all of us to change the way we live and work. With many changes internally, staff took a new approach to the 2021 Budget, led by our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Jermey,” said David Denault, Chief Administrative Officer. “This was our first budget under his guidance and through his hard work and the hard work of all staff, we managed to prepare a comprehensive and transparent draft budget and meet Council’s goal of a 2.5% tax increase.”

2021 Budget Highlights include:

Gross Operating Expenditures of $31,585,011, including:

$29,385,598 for Municipal Operations,

$2,099,413 for Agencies, Boards, and Commissions, and

$100,000 for Council request in support of Affordable Housing.

2021 Capital Budget of $9,218,680; and

Water & Wastewater Operating Budget of $7,050,911.

For more details on the 2021 Budget, please visit www.midland.ca/Budget.

