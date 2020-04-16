Midland gets a half million $$ for transit improvements

Town of Midland receives over $500,000 in Federal & Provincial funding for transit improvements

April 15, 2020 – The Town of Midland has been approved for federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). In a letter received today from Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, two Town of Midland projects under the Public Transit stream will receive a combined $568,309, in addition to the $36,630 investment announced by Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop in August of 2019.

"This funding will go a long way in helping to improve the Mid-Pen Transit Service," said Mayor Stewart Strathearn. "Not only will this funding help improve the reliability of our service, it will fund new technology for ride scheduling and vehicle tracking. This is some great news for Midland during these difficult times."