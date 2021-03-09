Midland to become 'Bee-friendly' town.

Town of Midland joins the Bee City Canada program; No-Mow Zones in low-use park lands will create pollinator habitat, reduce costs and GHGs

March 8, 2021 – The Town of Midland has committed to protecting pollinators as a designated Bee City. A Bee City municipality commits to provide pollinator habitat within the municipalities’ boundaries.

As part of this commitment, the Town is starting a pilot project to test the outcomes of No-Mow and Reduced-Mow Zones. These Zones are areas of Town land that will either no longer be mown or will be mown less. This is being done to save resources, reduce pollution and create pollinator habitat. As the watershed’s leading environmental agency, the Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA) will support the Town in this initiative.

By allowing these areas to grow, the Town is creating sustainable landscapes, saving energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and limiting noise from mowers. No-Mow Zones reduce storm-water runoff, protect water quality are a safe place for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

As a member of the Sustainability Committee which prepared the Town’s Climate Plan, Midland Councillor Jonathan Main was keen to have the Town join the Bee City Canada program. "Municipalities influence up to half of Canada’s GHGs, making local action key to the success of the climate fight. This effort helps to mitigate the Town’s carbon emissions by developing green and vibrant public spaces that protect and expand our pollinator habit and biodiversity," said Councillor Main. According to data from the Government of Canada, a gasoline powered lawn mower emits about 48 kilograms (106 lbs) of GHGs in one season. Gas-powered lawn mowers are inefficient and produce a lot of air pollution.

In 2019 the Town invited residents to have their say on the future of the municipalities’ management of their 26 plus parks and trails. The updated Parks and Trails Master Plan includes comments from stakeholders that the Town’s program was not cost effective, and that staff needed to find ways to reduce those costs. Recommendations included limited mowing and naturalization of some park areas to realize environmental benefits and reduce costs, as unnecessary mowing uses staff time, equipment and fuel. The Town will continue to mow most areas with only select areas designated as No-Mow or Reduced-Mow Zones. The sites will not interfere in any way with the enjoyment of the Town’s parks and trails.

Quotes

Mayor Stewart Strathearn, Town of Midland: