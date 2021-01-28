Need help? Bell Let's Talk has a list of resources to help

Bell Let's Talk is a day to raise funds for mental health organizations, to encourage people to take charge of their own mental health and look out for others'. Here's a link to MANY mental health resources https://letstalk.bell.ca/en/get-help

Additionally every social media post, share, story or retweet with #BellLetsTalk will generate 5 cents to fund mental health initiatives, as will every call or text today on the Bell Network.

Let's Talk.