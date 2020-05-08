iHeartRadio
Nurture a Nurse Or Spoil Mom All While Shopping Local!

Bliss Beneath

Nurse's week is about to wrap up but this year I think we can all agree that they deserve some serious nurturing!  And of course, so do the moms out there pulling double and triple duty juggling work, home school, and oh yeah a world wide pandemic.

Enter Tamara DiSaverio, owner/operator of Bliss Beneath in Barrie.  She had reached out to tell us all about her Nurture a Nurse project, where you make a $50 donation to give a little bit  extra to a nurse during this crazy time.

Here's the interview!

 

  • boat-ramp-sign-1897448_1920

    Penetanguishene Wharf and Launch Ramp Update

    On Friday May 1, Premier Ford announced that starting May 4 marinas would be permitted to begin preparation work for the opening of these facilities. The Town’s Emergency Control Group and Senior Management team reviewed the operational impacts of both the wharf and launch ramp and determined that Penetanguishene would take the necessary steps in anticipation of a future announcement from the province permitting the opening of these facilities to the public.
  • barrie-pic

    Emergency Preparedness Week in Barrie

    From the pandemic, to blackouts to extreme weather events like tornadoes and floods, it’s important for all residents to know the risks, make a plan and get an emergency kit.
  • opp marine

    47 year old man dies in crash of Ultralight plane near Port Severn

    The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit who arrived on the scene of the crash shortly after the dispatch. The officers recovered and transported the lone pilot to an nearby awaiting County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Unit.
