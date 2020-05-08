Nurture a Nurse Or Spoil Mom All While Shopping Local!

Nurse's week is about to wrap up but this year I think we can all agree that they deserve some serious nurturing! And of course, so do the moms out there pulling double and triple duty juggling work, home school, and oh yeah a world wide pandemic.

Enter Tamara DiSaverio, owner/operator of Bliss Beneath in Barrie. She had reached out to tell us all about her Nurture a Nurse project, where you make a $50 donation to give a little bit extra to a nurse during this crazy time.

Here's the interview!