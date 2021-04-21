OPP call on Peel Police to investigate skate park incident in Gravenhurst

PEEL REGION POLICE TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT INVOLVING OPP OFFICER

(ORILLIA, ON) - The Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has requested that the Peel Regional Police Service investigate an incident involving an OPP member in Gravenhurst.

On April 19, 2021 the OPP became aware of a video on social media, showing an interaction in the Town of Gravenhurst involving a member of the Bracebridge OPP and a young person. The incident occurred April 18, 2021. Officers stopped to speak to a group of young people, none of whom were wearing masks or social distancing. Officers attempted to interact with the youths which led to a physical confrontation between one officer and one young person.

The skate park where the incident occurred is currently closed under the provincial Stay at Home Order.

"To ensure transparency in this matter, I have requested that Chief Nishan Duraiappah assign members of the Peel Regional Police Service to conduct an investigation into this incident. We understand the concerns being expressed by members of the public, and I want to assure everyone that the Ontario Provincial Police holds its members to highest levels of professionalism and accountability." - Commissioner Thomas Carrique

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation is completed.

As the matter is now being investigated by the Peel Regional Police, it would be inappropriate for the OPP to offer any additional comments or details.