OPP investigate death of 11-month old boy in Wasaga Beach

OPP Investigating Death of Infant

On April 17, 2020 shortly before 12:00 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West Detachment, Simcoe County Paramedics and the Town of Wasaga Beach Fire Service responded to a child in distress at a residence in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

An 11-month-old boy was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the OPP Huronia West Detachment are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with this death investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). A post mortem examination has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto.