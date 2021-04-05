Orillia's 'Lockdown' policy changes

UPDATE: April 2, 2021

City adapts to provincial emergency brake in effect on April 3

For immediate release (April 2, 2021) – As of Saturday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m., the Province of Ontario is imposing a province-wide emergency brake, which will remain in effect for at least four weeks.

As part of the province-wide shutdown, the City of Orillia is required to close its recreation and cultural facilities to the public and will be reintroducing services by appointment only at City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., starting April 6, 2021, following the Easter holiday closure. The City’s Waste Diversion Site remains open to the public and Orillia Transit continues to operate.

“Imposing the province-wide emergency brake is a necessary measure to help us win the race against the variants of concern that are a very real threat as demonstrated by the surge in COVID-19 cases and rise in intensive care unit admissions,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “I understand and commiserate with those businesses affected and those who have had their routines and activities curtailed, but we must all dig deep for the resilience to make it through this four-week period. As we hunker down and only go out for essential reasons, vaccines are being administered at an increasing rate in Orillia and across the province. We will win the race against this deadly virus; we just need more time.”

As many small businesses will be affected by the shutdown, the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force strongly encourages small businesses to apply to the Ontario Small Business Support Grant before the extended first round deadline of April 7, 2021. The Province has advised that the second round of this grant will be applied automatically to those businesses who successfully applied in the first round.

For a complete overview of the province-wide shutdown, including information regarding the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

Please note the following impacts to City of Orillia facilities and services as a result of the shutdown:

Safe Easter

Please visit orillia.ca for the City of Orillia’s Easter holiday schedule.

As we celebrate Easter this upcoming weekend, it is important you follow public health measures and stick to your household to protect you, your family, friends, and coworkers from COVID.

Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with).

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

Virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside your household.

Trips outside of the home should only be for essential reasons (work, groceries/pharmacy, medical appointments).

Wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, or if wearing one is required.

If attending a religious service, please note indoor capacity is 15% of the room.

“I know it is very tempting to have a quick visit or a small gathering during Easter, but we must all adhere to the province-wide shutdown in place,” said Mayor Clarke. “I know everyone is tired, but we need to stay vigilant for a little while longer. Let’s beat this third wave and look toward the brighter future ahead.”

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19

If you have an enforcement matter related to gatherings, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police using the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 and vaccination updates from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus