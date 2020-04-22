iHeartRadio
Our weekly Salute to Heroes - add your video or written salute

Road Warriors COVID-19

A Hero’s Salute

Real Heroes don’t play professional sports

Real Heroes don’t star in movies or TV shows

Real Heroes risk their lives EVERY DAY to support the community they love - OUR community!

 

Every week we will have a group of people we salute. We encourage you to visit our Facebook page (embedded below) and add your pictures, video, or written salute!

This week our Hero’s Salute is to...

Friday May 1st - ROAD WARRIORS

If you are out on the roads during this time as a truck driver, mail courier, road maintenance, delivery driver or one of the many others within this category - we salute you!

Please send us your picture and video Salutes to any ROAD WARRIORS you know in the comments below - we want to hear from you!

 

Friday April 21st - FIRST RESPONDERS

To all of you serving our community as a Paramedic, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, thank you for risking your lives each and every day for us…we salute YOU…the true Heroes!

Brought to you by the County of Simcoe

