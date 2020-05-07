Penetanguishene Wharf and Launch Ramp Update

May 7, 2020

Wharf and Launch Ramp Update

On Friday May 1, Premier Ford announced that starting May 4 marinas would be permitted to begin preparation work for the opening of these facilities. The Town’s Emergency Control Group and Senior Management team reviewed the operational impacts of both the wharf and launch ramp and determined that Penetanguishene would take the necessary steps in anticipation of a future announcement from the province permitting the opening of these facilities to the public.

As such, the Town’s Harbour Master began a seasonal contract today. There is much work needed to prepare the launch ramp area for service, install the docks and review and adjust traditional practices for public and staff safety in light of the COVID-19 environment.

We are hopeful that all necessary steps including an updated staffing plan are in place prior to an announcement from the Premier allowing us to open these facilities.

On Monday May 11, JKF Contracting Ltd will be returning to the Town Dock to complete the outstanding works for the concrete repairs at the wharf. Preparation of the site will soon begin to carry out the waterproofing and paving of the impacted area.

We urge everyone to respect the processes and signage that are put into place for the safety of our staff, the contractor and the public.