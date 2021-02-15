Plowy McPlowface tops the list of snowplow names in Barrie

City announces results of the Name the Snowplow contest

Plowy McPlowface, Say It Ain’t Snow and Austin Plowers top the list

(Barrie, ON) The City of Barrie has 15 new names for its snowplows. The names were chosen following a contest in January, which invited residents to share creative and unique ideas for snowplow names. The City shortlisted 30 names from the nearly 1,200 names submitted and then invited the public to vote on their favourites between January 28 and February 10.

The top 15 names chosen by the public, in order of those that received the most votes, are:

Plowy McPlowface

Say It Ain’t Snow

Austin Plowers

Dale Plowerchuk

Catch My Drift

Han Snowlo

Qalipi (means "to shovel snow" in Mi'kmaq language)

Phillup Driveway

Loud and Plowed

Obi Wan Kasnowbi

Polar Barrie Express

Flurry Force

Al Plowcino

Plowabunga!

Winnie the Plow

The winning names will be featured on the City’s Plow Tracker app and will be added to the snowplow machines next winter season. Residents who submitted the winning names will also receive a special prize pack.

Visit barrie.ca/plowtracker to learn about the City’s online plow tracker. Visit barrie.ca/snow to find out more about the City’s winter maintenance updates, levels of service and frequently asked questions.