Police in Midland looking into three break-ins to homes and businesses

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay detachment are currently investigating three recent break and enters resulting in the theft of cash from all three area victims.

OPP officers were dispatched at 12:56 pm January 28, 2020 to a residence on Yonge Street near Third Street in Midland after an the homeowner discovered an unknown person had forcibly entered the home through a basement window. As a result, a quantity of cash and jewelry was stolen from the home.

OPP officers were dispatched at 7:53 am January 28, 2020 to a report of an break and enter to a automotive servicing garage business on Simcoe County Road 93 near Yonge Street, Midland . Person(s) unknown forcibly entered the business through a locked bay door window and once inside removed a small quantity of cash from the open cash register.

At 10:16 am January 26, 2020 OPP officers were dispatched to another automotive servicing garage on Yonge Street near Fifth Street in Midland to a report of an break and enter through locked bay door window. The entry occurred between the hours of 4:00 pm saturday January 25 and 10:16 am sunday January 26, 2020 at which time the person(s) unknown removed a cash box containing a small quantity of cash.