Prince Philip has died

PRINCE PHILIP
 

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.  

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

 
  • orillia-city-2

    Orillia's 'Lockdown' policy changes

    “Imposing the province-wide emergency brake is a necessary measure to help us win the race against the variants of concern that are a very real threat as demonstrated by the surge in COVID-19 cases and rise in intensive care unit admissions,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.
  • rvh-2

    RVH goes to 'no visitor' policy

    This measure is being implemented to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe. There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:
  • drugs

    Big drug bust in the Orillia area

    A third warrant was executed on a storage unit in Orillia. All three warrants resulted from a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in the Orillia area.
