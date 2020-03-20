Province Unveils the ‘Parent’s TV Guide’ for #LearnAtHome on TVO

Kids at home will be able to access educational resources while at home.

The Province of Ontario has unveiled the ‘Parent’s TV Guide’ for #LearnAtHome on TVO.

https://www.tvo.org/about/tvo-launches-enhanced-access-to-online-learning-tools-0

TVO today launched a new learning initiative designed to provide enhanced access to a host of TVO digital learning products during the current school closures.

Launched as part of the Ontario Ministry of Education’s Learn at Home program, the initiative provides online, easy access to learning tools for students from K-12.

Through direct online links, students will be able to engage a host of learning tools on demand, free of charge and barrier free.

• TVO Mathify offers free 1 on 1 online math tutoring with Ontario Certified Teachers for students in grades 6-10. During the school closures, tutors are available from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday and Sunday 3:30pm to 9pm for students wishing to build their math understanding and confidence with a personalized math coach.

• TVO mPower offers more than 65 free online games that help students master tough-to-learn K-6 math, STEM and social science concepts. All games are Ontario curriculum-based and designed to bolster foundational skills and inspire a love of math.

• TVOkids is well known for the 13 hours of award-winning educational content it broadcasts every day, as well as its educational videos, games and online content supporting the Ontario curriculum. As part of the Learn at Home initiative, TVOkids has added The Power Hour of Learningto its broadcast schedule every day from 9:30-10:30am, providing school aged kids with stimulating curated educational content each morning.

In addition to the popular TVOkids YouTube channel, three new subject-specific channels have been launched:



· Mathematics – A YouTube channel carefully curated with content to support JK-Grade 3 core math curriculum, helping kids learn math in a way that is intriguing and fun. Visit the TVOkids Mathematics channel.

· Science and Technology – A YouTube channel supporting JK-Grade 3 core science curriculum where kids can learn from fun science experiments – and even try some of them at home. Visit the TVOkids Science and Technology channel.

· Language – A YouTube Channel where kids join an imaginative world where learning language is paramount. These videos are designed to promote the growth of language skills and a love of reading. Visit the TVOkids Language channel.

Beginning Monday, March 23, TVO ILC also invites students to join our free online TVO ILC Open House, where they can keep up with their studies or deepen their understanding through an open preview of all our 144 grade 9 to 12 courses.

“The COVID-19 emergency has changed how Ontarians live, work and play in a matter of weeks, and TVO services are evolving along with the needs of the people we serve,” said Chris Day, TVO’s Board Chair. “Making digital learning products more widely available will hopefully be welcome news to learners and their families, and our current affairs programming will continue to keep Ontarians informed.”

“TVO is proud to be part of this important initiative by the Ministry of Education,” said Jennifer Hinshelwood, TVO’s Acting Chief Operating Officer. “TVO’s suite of digital learning products is designed to stimulate and engage young minds in learning – a mission that seems doubly important at times like this when many of our traditional learning environments are not accessible.”

As a digital learning and media organization, TVO is committed to supporting learning for Ontarians of all ages. We are poised to continue serving Ontarians with our impactful digital learning products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking documentaries, and innovative TVOkids content.