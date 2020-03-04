Raid on Penetang home nets drugs, more. 5 people charged

Five people have been arrested and charged following the execution of a search warrant on February 28, 2020 at a private residence on Gignac Drive, in Penetanguishene.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Central Region Tactics and Response Unit (TRU), and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) all assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

The search led to the seizure of Cocaine, Clonazepam, 51 rounds of ammunition, identity documents and recovered stolen property.

Police have laid numerous Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges as a result of this investigation.

Timothy Cole, 47 years old from Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 2

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Breach of a Prohibition Order

Breach of Probation

Bianca Roosen, 30 years old from Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 2

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Tanner McCue, 22 years old from Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 2

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Denise Watson, 52 years old from Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 2

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Eric Sandy, 26 years old from Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 2

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

All five accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on April 16, 2020.