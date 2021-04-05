iHeartRadio
C

Static Links 104.1 The Dock

Instagram

RVH goes to 'no visitor' policy

rvh-2

RVH returns to No Visitor Policy

 

 

Due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and variants of concern, along with the recently announced provincial shutdown, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is restricting all visitors to the health centre effective Saturday, April 3.

 

This measure is being implemented to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe. There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:

 

Inpatient units

  • No visitors permitted

 

Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care unit

  • One adult at a time for a child under age of 18


Birthing Unit/Obstetrics

  • One support person only with labouring mother and while in Obstetric unit or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

     

Special circumstances

  • On compassionate grounds as determined by the care team

 

Emergency department

  • No visitors permitted unless deemed essential by care team, or if accompanying a minor

 

Outpatient Clinics

  • Ambulatory patients coming to RVH for an outpatient procedure or clinic visit will be allowed one essential support person if assistance is needed, or if accompanying a minor. That support person should be identified at the time the appointment/treatment is booked.

.

Any visits booked after Friday, April 2 will be cancelled and those visitors notified.

COVID-19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
355 Cranston Crescent Midland ON L4R 4L3  -   1-705-720-1991  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca