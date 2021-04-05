RVH goes to 'no visitor' policy

RVH returns to No Visitor Policy

Due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and variants of concern, along with the recently announced provincial shutdown, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is restricting all visitors to the health centre effective Saturday, April 3.

This measure is being implemented to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe. There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:

Inpatient units

No visitors permitted

Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care unit

One adult at a time for a child under age of 18



Birthing Unit/Obstetrics

One support person only with labouring mother and while in Obstetric unit or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Special circumstances

On compassionate grounds as determined by the care team

Emergency department

No visitors permitted unless deemed essential by care team, or if accompanying a minor

Outpatient Clinics

Ambulatory patients coming to RVH for an outpatient procedure or clinic visit will be allowed one essential support person if assistance is needed, or if accompanying a minor. That support person should be identified at the time the appointment/treatment is booked.

.

Any visits booked after Friday, April 2 will be cancelled and those visitors notified.