From Environment Canada:

3:12 PM EST Wednesday 06 November 2019

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Snow Squalls expected Thursday into Friday.



Snow squalls are expected to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon.



The squalls will become more organized and intensify as the winds shift to the north Thursday afternoon. The most intense bands will likely persist through Thursday night with conditions slowly improving through the day Friday. Strong winds may accompany these bands resulting in blowing snow at times.



Total snowfall accumulations of locally 20 to 30 cm are possible by Friday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

3:11 PM EST Wednesday 06 November 2019

Weather advisory in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.



Isolated snow squalls are expected tonight. The snow squall bands are expected to begin this evening and shift southward through the night slowly moving out of the region by Thursday morning.



Total snowfall accumulations of locally 5 to 10 cm are expected by Thursday morning.



Locally heavy snow is possible along with reduced visibilities at times. Falling temperatures tonight may also cause roads to become icy or slippery. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.