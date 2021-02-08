iHeartRadio
Some of the best commercials from last night

Will Ferrell for GM

I've compiled some of my very favourite ads from last night.

Side note: For the first time EVER two commercials actually had some of the same footage.  This is because with Covid and cancelled film sets it's getting harder and harder to shoot new video.  Stock video supply companies have seen their demand go up 300%!!! since Covid and that showed last night when two companies used the same stock video of a little girl on her dad's shoulders.  Just an interesting tidbit;) 

Other great spots....

This is the most searched for ad..... Bruce Springsteen narrating for Jeep https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2XYH-IEvhI&feature=youtu.be

Wayne & Garth & UberEats https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-Q3HNp6dew

Sexy Alexa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxNxqveseyI&feature=emb_title

M&Ms with Dan Levy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKUcHcizEMc

Tom Brady & Gronk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L6juLUkwuw

