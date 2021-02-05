Streetscape award for Barrie's Dunlop stretch

City wins economic development award for Dunlop Streetscape project

(Barrie, ON) The City of Barrie was recognized yesterday (Feb. 3) by the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) for the recent Dunlop Streetscape Project. The project, which focused on safe pedestrian movements and accessibility, as well as enhanced lighting, visibility and service opportunities for businesses, was selected as the winner for the Urban Building Initiatives category.

Each year, EDCO recognizes excellence in economic development initiatives and leaders from Ontario communities through their EDCO Awards of Excellence. In 2020, close to 60 communities made submissions for 105 projects across the province. These submissions included a variety of economic development projects: from promotional brochures to infrastructure development projects to economic resilience initiatives. A large panel of experts, selected by the EDCO awards committee, judged submissions.

Barrie’s Dunlop Streetscape award application highlighted the City’s commitment to go beyond the major undertaking required to replace and repair aging infrastructure underground, by showcasing:

• the tremendous makeover of the downtown main street

• the project’s community impact and return on investment

• green infrastructure initiatives; and

• the collaboration between the City and the BIA in coordinating marketing and communications efforts.

“We are honoured to be recognized by EDCO for this very important project in our downtown,” said Andrea Miller, General Manager of Infrastructure and Growth Management. “The revitalization of Dunlop will draw more residents and visitors to the downtown for shopping, services and dining which will be critical to the economic recovery following COVID”

The Dunlop Streetscape project was completed at the end of 2020. It was a major undertaking that replaced and repaired infrastructure underground, while giving downtown’s main street a complete makeover. Underground improvements include a partial new storm sewer and catch basins, new watermain elements, flushing/cleaning of sanitary sewers, as well as tree pits with soils cells.

The street now has wider and more accessible sidewalks, and more permanent patio options for downtown restaurants and stores. Many elements were replaced including new streetlights, planters, trees, benches, bike racks, pay and display parking machines and waste/recycling bins, adding to the improved aesthetic that now defines Dunlop Street.

The $16.1M project was completed with the design by Tatham Engineering and construction by Arnott Construction.