The Order of Orillia goes to two worthy recipients

Erin Price

Order of Orillia presentation to recognize two dedicated volunteers

 

For immediate release (April 19, 2021) – The City of Orillia will recognize two local volunteers with over 50 years of combined community service at a special Order of Orillia award presentation during the virtual meeting of Council today at 4 p.m. The award acknowledges volunteers who have enhanced and inspired the community through hard work and dedication involving community service to improve the Orillia and surrounding areas.

 

After reviewing many worthy applications, the Commemorative Awards Committee selected Michael C. Jones and Erin Price as recipients of the Order of Orillia for 2021.

 

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank Michael and Erin for their dedication. Volunteers are a pillar of our caring and cooperative community, and these recipients are a testament to that. Both Michael and Erin have enriched the lives of the citizens of Orillia through their volunteer efforts, making our community a better place,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

 

The Council meeting will be held virtually at 4 p.m. and broadcasted live on RogersTV. The presentation will be recorded and posted for public viewing on the City’s YouTube channel as soon after the meeting as possible.

 

2021 Order of Orillia recipients

Michael C. Jones:


Michael Jones dedicates himself to a long list of organizations, which he provides endless volunteer hours. With over 20 years of selfless volunteerism, Michael has not only raised funds for many groups, he has also helped to raise their profiles.

Beneficiaries of Michael’s volunteer service include: Hillcrest Lodge Seniors’ Apartments, Champlain Seniors Service Club, Alzheimer's Society, Prostate Cancer, Orillia Youth Centre, Orillia Fall Fair, the Kiwanis Auction, Sustainable Orillia - Housing Sector and Energy Sector, Couchiching Conservancy, and the Scottish Festival.

Michael is a retired civil engineer and that expertise has been invaluable in our community as a volunteer, organizer, fundraiser, board member and executive member of several community organizations.

Erin Price:

 Erin Price
Erin Price, a retired teacher, has been a volunteer in the Orillia area for over 35 years. Her service has greatly benefited many local organizations.

The SPCA Orillia Animal Centre has been a focus of Erin’s for more than 20 years. Her fundraising efforts alone have resulted in new, state-of-the-art location signage; forged new and exciting community partnerships that generated residual funding through local businesses; and organized several other yearly fundraising events.

Other beneficiaries of Erin’s volunteer work include: Canadian Cancer Society, Hospice Orillia, Green Haven Shelter for Women, the ‘Green Again’ second-hand store, Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Elizabeth Fry Society, Brechin Legion, Uplifting Blessing, Joyland Beach Community Centre’s Restoration project, St. James’ Church ‘Pennywise Store’, Orillia’s Leacock Museum, and the OPP Children’s Safety Village.

Erin Price
