Here is the parade route and detours for the 2019 Town of Midland Rembrance Day parade:

Remembrance Day Parade Transit Detour - Based on the time the Remembrance Day Parade will make its way down King Street (10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11), Midland Transit will be detouring along Midland Avenue when necessary. Flag down service is available as well. pic.twitter.com/k6d3LqcXgf