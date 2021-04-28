Update: Barrie to fence off Meridian Place. (City of Barrie considers crackdown on 'Freedom' rallies

City closes, fences off Meridian Place to prevent gatherings

(Barrie, ON) This morning, Mayor Jeff Lehman issued an emergency order to immediately close and fence off Meridian Place. This action was taken in response to the ongoing gatherings that have occurred at Meridian Place contrary to the Provincial Stay-at-Home Order, provincial legislation and regulations, the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures By-law, and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s public health guidelines.

"In the interests of public health and safety, I have signed an emergency order closing Meridian Place,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “The gatherings that put people's lives at risk need to stop. I want to thank residents of Barrie who have stayed home to keep each other safe at this critical point in the pandemic. The City will continue to pursue additional steps to stop illegal gatherings and hold those responsible accountable."

The City’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of Barrie residents and staff. The City urges all to comply with Ontario’s Stay-at-Home Order, provincial legislation and regulations, the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures By-law, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s public health guidelines.

City statement on gatherings at Meridian Place

(Barrie, ON) Gatherings have taken place at Meridian Place contrary to the Provincial Stay-at-Home Order, provincial legislation and regulations, the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures By-law, and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s public health guidelines. The people who have been seen attending are not practicing physical distancing, and for the most part, are not wearing masks or face coverings. These gatherings threaten efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community and may place further strain on our already stretched healthcare system.

While the gatherings remain subject to police enforcement with respect to the Provincial Stay-at-Home Order, provincial legislation and regulations, the City is exploring all available actions to stop these gatherings, including possible court action for an injunction to restrain the organizers.

The City’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of Barrie residents and staff. The City urges all to comply with Ontario’s Stay-at-Home Order, provincial legislation and regulations, the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures By-law, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s public health guidelines.