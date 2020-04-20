Urgent Animal Care Fund at OSPCAs

Wix and I normally have Robin from the OSPCA in studio once a month with an adorable pet who needs a Furever Home. That's obviously had to stop for now, but when Robin asked to speak about the Emergency Animal Care Fund we thought it would be neat to have a Skype video session with all our pets.

Who do you think lasted the longest in the interview, puppy, cat or dog?

With OSPCA adoptions on pause during this time, shelters are providing animal necessities for much onger than normal, at additional costs. If you can help, please go to https://ontariospca.ca/urgent-animal-care-fund/

And if you need help caring for your animal due to financial restrictions or illness you can call 310-SPCA (310-7722)