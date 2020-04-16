Video Chat: Expert Advice For You AND The Kids During Self Isolation
I will openly admit that I found value in talking to a counselor over a year ago. Add in Covid-19 and everything that comes along with it - the new day to day life that we are all living - I was pretty sure it was worth another chat. I spoke to Julie Lewis, a counselor at Julie Lewis and Associates in the Barrie area to get some great tips for coping.
And the part about trying to help the kids with their school work is not easy either - so I also talked to Dana D'Aryville to find out the best ways to approach the home learning stuff.