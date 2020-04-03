Video Chat: Salvation Army Foodbank Midland Ready to Help and Take Donations

With things changing rapidly in our community, so do the needs of our community. On Thursday, April 2, I had the chance to speak with Kim from Midland's Salvation Army food bank about where they are at now, how they can help and what they might need.

I had the chance to speak to Kim from the Midland Salvation Army foodbank. Things are running differently now, but still running! -Lisa Posted by 104.1 The DOCK on Friday, 3 April 2020