iHeartRadio
C

Static Links 104.1 The Dock

Instagram

Video Chat: Salvation Army Foodbank Midland Ready to Help and Take Donations

shelf-3840441_1920

With things changing rapidly in our community, so do the needs of our community.  On Thursday, April 2, I had the chance to speak with Kim from Midland's Salvation Army food bank about where they are at now, how they can help and what they might need. 

 

I had the chance to speak to Kim from the Midland Salvation Army foodbank. Things are running differently now, but still running! -Lisa

Posted by 104.1 The DOCK on Friday, 3 April 2020

 

COVID-19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!