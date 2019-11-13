Watch the first open hearing in the House impeachment inquiry
On Wednesday November 13th the first open hearing in the House Impeachment Inquiry will begin.
The session begins at 10am, and will hear from Honorable Ambassador William B. Taylor, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, Kyiv, Ukraine and Mr. George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs.
Below is a Youtube link, which will stream the session in its entirety,
The next hearing will be held on Friday, November 15 at 9 AM