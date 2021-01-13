What would you name a snowplow? Barrie wants your ideas

City invites residents to name snowplows

(Barrie, ON) The City of Barrie is running a fun, new contest to name the snowplows. The City has 12 snowplows that need names and is asking residents to come up with some creative and unique ideas.

Submit your idea for a snowplow name for your chance to win a City of Barrie prize pack. The winning names will also be featured on the City’s Plow Tracker app and will be added to the snowplow machines for the 2021-22 winter season.

How to enter:

Brainstorm a fun name for a City of Barrie snowplow.

Visit the online contest submission form via barrie.ca/PlowTracker to share your name, your snowplow idea name, and your contact information (email, phone and address).

The contest is open and entries will be accepted until January 22 at 4 p.m. A shortlist of names will be selected in late January, and then the public will vote to choose 12 winning names. Voting will close at 4 p.m. on February 10, and winners will be announced in mid-February.

The following contest rules apply:

You must be a City of Barrie resident to participate in the contest. One name entry per resident please.

Any inappropriate or offensive names will not be considered or published.

Visit barrie.ca/plowtracker to learn about the City’s online plow tracker. Visit barrie.ca/snow to find out more about the City’s winter maintenance updates, levels of service and frequently asked questions.