Woman sent Thank You card to jail

A woman who was arrested and spent a couple days in jail in Langford, BC has reviewed her jail cell…. And even sent a homemade Thank you card.

RCMP say 'This has never happened before'.

Her Etsy-worthy homemade card showed real effort and care. She'd written 'If our airplane was experiencing problems, I would help you with your oxygen mask before adjusting mine'.

Staff was quick to point out they don’t provide craft supplies in jail. The woman wrote she'd been 'nervous about staying with you guys... but I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was…. Especially the 4 jailers who do a tough job and are often under appreciated'

She ended it with a review of her jail cell…. 4 and a half stars…. and a winky face.

Like you, all I want to know is what she was in custody for, but the RCMP won't release that information saying it could identify her.

Lovely to see kindness and manners are still rampant in these particularly difficult times.