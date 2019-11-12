Bus Cancellations - Nov. 12, 2019
UPDATE: 6am
Correction: St. Lawrence Academy is open today, an early morning message indicated the school was closed. But buses have been cancelled and the school remains open.
---------------------------------
School buses have been cancelled.
The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario has announced the cancellation of their buses for the Upper Canada District School Board and The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.
All schools remain open.
All UCDSB school transportation is cancelled today for Tuesday, Nov. 12. Schools remain open. All special activities and extracurriculars are also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/VgnCMspzWZ— UCDSB (@UCDSB) November 12, 2019