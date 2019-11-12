iHeartRadio
-9°C

Bus Cancellations - Nov. 12, 2019

CKTB News- School bus cancellation

UPDATE: 6am

Correction: St. Lawrence Academy is open today, an early morning message indicated the school was closed. But buses have been cancelled and the school remains open.

---------------------------------

 

School buses have been cancelled.

The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario has announced the cancellation of their buses for the Upper Canada District School Board  and The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

All schools remain open.

 

 