Chef Dan: Cocktail Meatball Recipe

Meatballs Ingredients

1 egg

¾ cup cubed bread

¼ cup heavy cream

1 clove garlic

1 tsp of pepper, salt, allspice

1 tsp baking powder

½ lb ground pork

½ lb ground beef

Sauce Ingredients

½ cup brown sugar

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1 clove garlic

1 tsp black pepper

½ cup ketchup

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp water

For the meatballs, mix egg, cream and bread together. Add in spices and pork. Whip this all into a paste. Add the beef, and carefully mix the beef into the paste. Form meatballs by hand and bake on a rack in the over at 350F for about 20-25 minutes. (Test to see if meatballs are done to your liking at 20 minutes).

Combine all of the sauce ingredients into a pan on the stove and slowly bring up the heat, whisking often. You want to draw off some of the moisture and thicken up the sauce. Once the meatballs are done, toss them in the sauce and serve!



