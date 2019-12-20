Christmas Closures in Brockville

A few holiday closures to take note of between Dec 23-29th.

City Services

City Hall will close starting at 11:30 on Christmas Eve and reopen after Boxing Day.

Garbage collection for Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday Dec. 26, and Friday Dec. 27 will be pushed to one day after the regular collection day. Christmas Tree collection will takes place on your regular collection day during the week of January 6 to the 10.

The City Bus service won't be operating on Christmas Day, it will run regular hours all other days.

Around Town

The Aquatarium is closed on Monday until after Boxing Day.

The Brockville and area Food Bank is closed Monday and will reopen after New Years Day.

The YMCA Brockville will close on Christmas Eve at 2pm and reopen on Boxing Day with reduced hours until 2pm.

Brockville General Hospital Outpatient services will not be available on both Christmas and Boxing Day. Emergency services and x-rays will be running during those days.

Township Hours

Elizabethtown-Kitleys Town Hall will close at noon on Tuesday Dec. 24 and reopen January 2.

Precott Town Hall will close starting Tuesday at 12pm - and be closed the rest of the week for the holidays.

Garbage pickup won't be affected on Tuesday but the town says Wednesday's recycling pick up will be moved to Friday.

In Augusta - The townhall will also close on Christmas Eve at noon and reopen on Monday.

All United Counties of Leeds and Grenville office sites will have reduced hours on December 24 between 8:00 am to 11:30am. Sites will be closed December 25 & 26, 2019.