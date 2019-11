It's a cold one today.

Environment Canada has it listed as the coldest day on record for brockville by far.

As of 7am the temperature in Brockville was listed at -17C, and that's not even factoring in the wind chill.

The coldest November 13 on recent record before today is listed in 2013 at -9.4C. Before that it was back in 1920 at -10C.

Environment Canada says on average highs for this time of year can reach 6C and lows can reach 0C.