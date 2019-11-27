CP Holiday Train Rolling Into Our Area Wednesday

A cherished holiday tradition for train buffs will make several stops in the region on Wednesday.

The annual CP Holiday Train, decorated for the holidays, will stop in Finch, Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth. It started its cross-Canada journey in Montreal on Monday.

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman and country singer Madeline Merlo will perform at all four stops.

The train will continue to travel across the country, with its route finishing in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Dec. 17.

Here's the full schedule of the train's locations and times for the stops in the Ottawa region on Wednesday:

Finch: 2:30 p.m., tracks adjacent to James Street between Williams and George streets

Merrickville: 4:45 p.m., 103 East Broadway & County Road 2

Smiths Falls: 6:20 p.m., Smiths Falls Train Station

Perth: 7:40 p.m., CP rail yard on Herriott Street

- This story originally appeared on CTV News on Monday, November 25.