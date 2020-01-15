Crash leaves toilet paper mess on Highway 401

OTTAWA -- Canada’s busiest highway was covered in toilet paper after a crash involving two transport trucks.

Ontario Provincial Police say two trucks were involved in the crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, just east of the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Photos from the scene show a damaged transport truck, with rolls of toilet paper across the road.

It took crews a few hours to clean up the paper mess.

No one was hurt in the crash.

- Story by Josh Pringle, CTV Ottawa