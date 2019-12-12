Father of three identified as victim of Highway 401 crash

Jack Moon, a father of three with a child on the way, has been identified as the victim of a crash on Highway 401 near Brockville Wednesday afternoon.

Moon and his family were in the middle of rebuilding their lives following a recent tragedy. According to a GoFundMe set up by family, they lost their home and most of their possessions after a fire in early December.

OPP continue to investigate Wednesday’s multiple-vehicle pileup that happened as a snow squall moved through the region.

Moon leaves behind his fiancé, Krystiannah Summers, three children and one child on the way.