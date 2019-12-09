McAllister Named Chair of the UCDSB of Trustees

John McAllister is set to helm trustees at the Upper Canada District School Board for another year.

McAllistar was first elected in 2010 and was voted Chair for another year at the Board of Trustee’s annual organizational meeting last week.

He is a retired teacher and former municipal councillor.

McAllistar says he remains "motivated to promote public education and instill public confidence in the school board."

Trustee William MacPherson was named as Vice-Chair for a second year in a row.