No Injuries In Frankville Farmhouse Fire, OPP

Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a farmhouse caught fire near Frankville.

Fire crews closed off County Rd 29 between Mother Barnes Rd & Line Rd 9 for hours on Wednesday while they worked to extinguish the blaze.

It broke out before 2pm.

In a statement to JRFM, Constable Erin Cranton with Leeds OPP confirmed the homeowner was able to get out of the house safety, but the house suffered extensive damage. No estimate has been given.

The road reopened and crews were cleared just before 7pm.