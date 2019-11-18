One Man Has Died, Another In Custody After Cedar St. Fight.

A man has died and another is in custody after a fight broke out on Oak St. near King St. late Sunday.

Brockville Police say they were called to a "disturbance" on Cedar St between Church and Abbott St. at 9:55pm on Sunday.

A 9-1-1 caller had seen a group of people in the area, said Sgt. Tom Fournier in an interview Monday morning, and they were with the male victim who had serious injuries.

"By the time police and EMS had arrived, the male had collapsed," said Fournier. "And despite the efforts of those responding and tend to the injuries, he passed away."

Fournier would not confirm the nature of the man’s injuries or if there was a weapon involved, but did say he died on scene.

Police then were told the suspect was in a home nearby. The street was closed off as officers wanted to make sure that no one else would get hurt.

Fournier says the man was quickly taken into custody.

"It probably took us longer to get a perimeter set up and people in place," said Fournier. "They surrendered rather quickly."

The officer would not confirm any charges, or released details of the man in custody, but says he will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Fournier stressed the man and the victim knew each other and that it wasn't a random act.

"I can promise the public there's no concern for public safety."

Police are now speaking with witnesses and looking for others. Fournier put out an appeal for any witnesses to come forward that were in the area between 9pm and 10pm Sunday night.

"Not only if they saw something, but if they heard something or were awakened by something let us know."

OPP Detectives and the police force's Forensic Identification Unit are working together, even as Cedar St. has reopened.

"The investigation is still very active at this time."

Any witnesses are asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127.